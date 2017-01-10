Dannii Minogue has revealed she hasn’t spoken to former ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell in over six years.

The Australian star claimed she has had no contact with the music mogul since leaving the talent show in 2010.

Yui Mok/PA Archive

It was later revealed the pair had enjoyed a secret fling while on the panel together in 2007, after Tom Bower’s explosive biography of Simon was published in 2012.

But after returning to UK screens on Gary Barlow’s new talent search, ‘Let It Shine’, Danni told The Sun she’s not expecting to receive Simon’s verdict.

Dannii, who was also a judge on ‘X Factor’ Australia, was said to be hurt when the revelations about her relationship with Simon came to light, but later told Glamour magazine: “I haven’t read the book, but I’ve been told about the excerpts that relate to me, and the speculation about my private life.

“From what’s been reported they put hundreds of hours into making this book, and Tom is a respected journalist.

“I’m sure it makes for a great read and I wish them all the best.”

BBC Pictures Dannii is back on UK screens as a judge on 'Let It Shine'

Meanwhile, Dannii’s TV comeback has proved a hit with viewers, after ‘Let It Shine’ beat ‘The Voice UK’ in last Saturday’s (7 January) ratings battle.

The BBC series pulled in over 400,000 more viewers than its rival, with an average of 6.3 million.

‘Let It Shine’ continues on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.

