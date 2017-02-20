Danny Dyer’s daughter has hit out at recent reports about his break from ‘EastEnders’ and his behaviour off-screen, branding them “bullshit lies”.
The actor has hit the headlines over the past few days, after it was confirmed he was taking an extended break from the BBC soap.
As speculation about the reason for his break continues to swirl, Dani Mas Dyer took to Twitter to defend her father and set the record straight.
She wrote: “I swere to god if I see one more bullshit lie about my dad on stupid papers stupid stupid stupid people [sic].”
Her tweet came after the BBC also strongly denied reports of bad behaviour from Danny on the set of ‘EastEnders’.
An spokesperson for the show refuted a story in The Sun which claimed Danny had walked off set, saying there was “absolutely no truth in any of these allegations”.
They said: “Danny is always a consummate professional. Danny has never walked off set, nor has he ever lost his temper or been rude to anyone at work.
“Danny is an extremely popular member of cast and respected by everyone on the show.”
It was later revealed that the Mick Carter actor has flown to South Africa, after being giving a break from the soap.
In a statement, the BBC confirmed to HuffPost UK that Danny would be taking time out from ‘EastEnders’, but denied it had been enforced by bosses, as The Sun had claimed.
They also denied the suggestion that other members of the cast are concerned he may quit the BBC soap for good.
“There is absolutely no truth that an exit storyline is being discussed or planned,” they said.
Danny, who is paid £400,000 a year, is contracted to stay with the show until November.