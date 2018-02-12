Danny Dyer’s daughter’s bid for reality TV fame has gotten off to the worst possible start, after she was forced to quit ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ after just a day. Dani Mas Dyer (yes, Danny Dyer really did name his daughter Dani) has already left ITV2′s new reality series, after dislocating her shoulder during the first task. The physical nature of the show - which is pitched as the “ultimate battle of the sexes” - means that she would have been unable to compete in future tasks, forcing her out of the show.

ITV Dani Mas Dyer has been forced to quit 'Survival Of The Fittest'

However, she has warned she could make a return at some point in the future. Speaking after her exit, Dani said: “For medical reasons, I can’t take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling. “I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I’m not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn’t be fair and there is just no point. I’ll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this.” Expressing her disappointment at having to leave the show’s Lodge in South Africa, she continued: “I haven’t stopped training since Christmas. I’ve been dieting. I did Tough Mudder last year and I didn’t even hurt myself then. I’ve been constantly training up until now and now I’ve gone and dislocated my shoulder. It is what it is I suppose. “My experience in the lead up to going into The Lodge was just amazing, I can’t put it into words how amazing it was so I am absolutely gutted that I can’t do any of the challenges. If I could go back and not dislocate my shoulder, I would definitely change it. “I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me,” she added.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Dani with her famous father

An ITV spokesperson added: “Dani injured her shoulder during the recording of a challenge. She was attended to by on site medics and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“As ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ involves physical challenges which she wouldn’t be able to take part in, Dani isn’t in a position to be able to return to The Lodge and will therefore leave the show.” After the first episode aired on Sunday (11 February) night, Dani’s dad posted a tribute to his daughter on Instagram. “Live and Let Live baby girl,” Danny wrote. “Taken out by a bollocky slide. Don’t think my heart could have taken another 3 weeks of that caper #proud.”

A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on Feb 11, 2018 at 3:22pm PST

While she was only on the show for one episode, Dani sparked quite the reaction from viewers when she mentioned her famous father, who plays EastEnders’s Mick Carter, on a number of occasions. Many people on Twitter compared her namedropping to that of ‘Love Island’ star Marcel Somerville, who had everyone amused last summer when he kept dropping into conversation that he used to be a member of Blazin’ Squad.

I feel like Dani telling people that her dad is Danny Dyer is gunna be like Marcel telling people he was in blazin’ squad #SurvivalOfTheFittest — weez🌻 (@weeziedodman) February 11, 2018

"Don't tell anyone but my dad is danny dyer" I love Dani, it's like marcel all over 😂💗 #SurvivalOfTheFittest — anum ✨ (@eefan__x) February 11, 2018

Dani not wanting anyone to know that her dad is Danny Dyer is the new Marcel not wanting anyone to know that he used to be in Blazin’ Squad. #SurvivalOfTheFittest — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 11, 2018

Dani is already turning into Marcel, ‘don’t like anyone knowing’ but I’m going to continue to tell everyone anyway #SurvivalOfTheFittest — Jess (@Jessdaniellexx) February 11, 2018

Dani’s replacement will be seen arriving in The Lodge during Monday night’s episode, where one of the girls will also be sent home, after their team lost the first challenge. ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.