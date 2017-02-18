Yesterday, the BBC confirmed to HuffPost UK that the 39-year-old actor would be taking a sabbatical, but denied reports it had been enforced.

“Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show,” the statement read.

Now cast and crew on the soap are worried that Danny is on the verge of quitting his role as Queen Vic landlord, Mick Carter.

A source told The Sun: “Danny has been the main conversation on set all week.

“No one knows exactly what is going on but it’s highly unusual for a core cast member to leave for weeks on end with no notice whatsoever.

“Many of the cast think he simply won’t come back at all, but the bosses are insisting he will be on set again within weeks.

“But even then they are looking at possible ways for him to be written out because there’s no guarantee he’ll stay.”

The 39-year-old actor, who is paid £400,000 a year, is contracted to stay with the soap until November.

Only last month, the Mick Carter actor hinted that he might leave Albert Square.

“Four years is a long time,” he said. “It’s been really rewarding but there’s other stuff out there.

“I’d love to show other sides to me, I loved theatre and all that.”

Danny’s off-screen antics have made headlines in the past. Last year, he ended up with a black eye after getting caught up in a fight at V Festival with friends of former ‘TOWIE’ star Mark Wright.

And in 2014, he got a bit too close for comfort to ‘Bake Off’ queen Mary Berry during a very sweary appearance on stage at the TV Choice Awards.