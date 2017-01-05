‘Lip Sync Battle’ bosses are pulling out all the stops to ensure the show’s second series gets off with a bang.

New teaser pictures reveal ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood channelling his inner pop diva for his performance, which sees him going up against Danny Dyer on the main stage.

Channel 5 Wow

Craig will be miming his way through a performance of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, complete with blonde wig, knee-high silver boots and, of course, an air hostess outfit, and we are so here for it.

”Miming” and “Britney Spears” in the same sentence. Who’d have thought it, eh?

Channel 5 It's a 10 from us

And that’s before we we even delve into Danny’s performance, which sees him paying tribute to the late, great Amy Winehouse.

Channel 5

Goodness. There’s fighting talk, and then there’s that.

Danny’s appearance on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ sees him donning a red dress, beehive wig and Amy’s trademark tattoos, while another preview video features Danny as we’re more used to seeing him, doing his version of Kasabian’s ‘Fire’.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Danny in drag in recent times, as he previously helped singer-songwriter Lucy Rose explore the theme of gender identity in the music video for her song, ‘Nebraska’.

See how Craig and Danny each get on when ‘Lip Sync Battle’ returns on Friday (6 January) at 10pm on Channel 5.

Danny Dyer's Words Of Wisdom

Danny Dyer's Words Of Wisdom 1 of 21 Danny Dyer on... 9/11 Share this slide: BBC