Danny Dyer is set to take a break from ‘EastEnders’, but BBC bosses have denied reports that his sabbatical from the soap has been ‘enforced’ or that he’s quit for good. The Sun have claimed that producers of the BBC One show had become concerned about Danny’s behaviour outside of the show and wanted to get him back to his best.

BBC Danny Dyer plays Mick Carter on the BBC soap.

BBC

In a statement, the BBC confirmed to HuffPost UK that the 39-year-old star would be taking a break, but denied it had been enforced. “Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show,” the statement read. Only last month, the Mick Carter actor hinted that he might leave Albert Square. “Four years is a long time,” he said. “It’s been really rewarding but there’s other stuff out there. “I’d love to show other sides to me, I loved theatre and all that.” Danny’s off-screen antics have made headlines in the past. Last year, he ended up with a black eye after getting caught up in a fight at V Festival with friends of former ‘TOWIE’ star Mark Wright. And in 2014, he got a bit too close for comfort to ‘Bake Off’ queen Mary Berry during a very sweary appearance on stage at the TV Choice Awards. HuffPost UK have contacted the BBC for comment.