Danny Dyer Gets Typically Candid As He Dismisses His Sex Symbol Status

Danny Dyer has downplayed his status as a sex symbol, despite being named among the hottest men in soap in the past.
Speaking to The Sun, he dismissed the suggestion that ‘EastEnders’ viewers would be going gooey-eyed every time his character stepped behind the bar of the Queen Vic.
He joked: “I don’t get the sexiest man thing. I’ve got 18 chins, man boobs and I’m too hairy.
“I also struggle to do my pants up. Surely people can see past the looks… I’m really not worthy competition for any sexiest male awards.”
Danny went on to suggest that ‘EastEnders’ viewers’ affections towards him were misplaced, and they should instead be focussing more on his character, Mick Carter.
He added: “People should just love the character because he’s the perfect husband.”
Back in 2014, shortly after joining ‘EastEnders’, Danny was nominated for Sexiest Male at the British Soap Awards, which was eventually won by ‘Hollyoaks’ actor-turned-‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Danny Mac.
Joking about his nomination at the time, the ‘EastEnders’ star remarked: “I’m pushing 40, I’ve got a beer belly and I’m growing a pair of moobs. To every pot-bellied man out there, there’s hope for you all.”
Earlier this month, fans saw Danny trying out a whole new look, donning full Amy Winehouse garb to take on Craig Revel Horwood on ‘Lip Sync Battle’, for a performance of ‘Valerie’.
His soap character recently came under fire, after Mick was heard using what some viewers deemed to be unacceptable language to refer to Italian people.