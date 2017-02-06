Danny Dyer has opened up about how he struggles with his three-year-old son’s tantrums.

The 39-year-old ‘Eastenders’ actor, who plays Mick Carter in the soap, said his son likes to cause havoc in their family home.

“He is a beaut, but he is an absolute nightmare,” Dyer told the Daily Star.

“He walks into a room and scopes the gaff to see what he’s going to smash up first. Then he’ll work his way round the room and smash up everything.”