Danny Dyer has opened up about how he struggles with his three-year-old son’s tantrums.
The 39-year-old ‘Eastenders’ actor, who plays Mick Carter in the soap, said his son likes to cause havoc in their family home.
“He is a beaut, but he is an absolute nightmare,” Dyer told the Daily Star.
“He walks into a room and scopes the gaff to see what he’s going to smash up first. Then he’ll work his way round the room and smash up everything.”
Dyer, who is also dad to Sunni, nine, and Danni, 20, added: “It’s like borrowing a baby orangutan and it just wants to eat and smash things up.
“And doesn’t want to sleep. It’s killing me.”
The actor will be opening up about what his family life is really like on Channel 4’s upcoming show ‘Parenting for Idiots’.
In the trailer, Dyer divulged a recent potty training drama with Arty, explaining: “He’s such a little cave boy.
“The other day he was running around and he’s got no nappy on and he had a pork chop in his hand because he doesn’t like sitting at the table.
“So he’s having an eyelash, which means slash, hoping a chop just plotted over the potty and I thought what a legend, what a hero.”
‘Parenting For Idiots’, will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 2 February at 10pm.