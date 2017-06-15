Dappy has pleaded guilty to a knife charge, appearing at Luton Crown Court, via videolink from Peterborough Prison.

The star, best known for his time in N-Dubz and stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, pleaded not guilty on another charge of common assault.

Both charges relate to an incident that took place at the home the rapper shared with his girlfriend, Imani Campbell, on Wednesday 10 May.

Jo Hale via Getty Images Dappy in 2015

According to the BBC, the court was told that neighbours heard “a commotion” in the early hours of the morning and subsequently called the police.

The prosecutor, Neil King, said that footage filmed by a witness showed Dappy, real name Costas Contostavlos, picking up a knife from a bush in the front garden.

Police attended the scene and Dappy was arrested in the afternoon.

C Brandon via Getty Images N-Dubz performing in 2011

Once Dappy had made his pleas, Judge Richard Foster adjourned the hearing so that the pre-sentence report preparation could begin, the BBC concluded.

At the height of their fame, N-Dubz became households names in Britain topping the charts with ‘Number 1’, a 2009 collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

The group released three studio albums, two of which charted within the UK top 10, and reunion talks have been rife in recent years.

However, Dappy’s bandmate Fazer poured cold water on the rumours back in April, explaining that it would be at least a few years before they teamed up with Tulisa again for a comeback bid.

'Celebrity Big Brother': Where Are They Now?