Darcey Bussell Leads Famous Faces On New Year’s Honours List With Damehood

Darcey Bussell has something extra to celebrate this New Year, as the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge has been awarded a Damehood in the annual Honours List. Announced on Friday (29 December) night, the list also reveals two musicians, Richard Starkey - who you probably know better as Ringo Starr - and Barry Gibb, will receive Knighthoods.

Nick Ansell - PA Images via Getty Images

Author Michael Morpurgo, the former British Children’s Laureate, will also become a Sir, while Jilly Cooper and Hugh Laurie have been awarded CBEs. Eamonn Holmes is also the recipient of an OBE, while grime star Wiley - who will be introduced to the Royals by his real name, Richard Cowie - has earned an MBE.

The stars will all formally receive their honours at Investiture ceremonies, but in years gone by, not everyone has welcomed an honour from the Queen. ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ director Danny Boyle said, “It’s just not me”, when he was offered an honour, as did Paul Weller when he was offered a CBE in 2006. His spokesperson said at the time: “Paul was surprised and flattered, but it wasn’t really for him.”