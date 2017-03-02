When you think of therapy animals, chickens are the last thing that spring to mind. But Darla the tutu-wearing therapy chicken is hoping to change that, one adorable cluck at a time.

Darla was rescued from an animal fair a few years back, along with two other chickens in poor health, however sadly she was the only one to make it.

The family that rescued Darla have helped her recuperate and she’s recently been certified as a therapy chicken.

The hope is that she’ll be able to help enrich the lives of children in schools.