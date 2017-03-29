Leonardo DiCaprio has paid sweet tribute to one of his very first co-stars - the actress Darlene Cates, who has died aged 69.

The Oscar-winning actor called his ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ co-star “the best acting mom I ever had” following news of the actress’s death.

Leo made his name playing the late actress’s son in the 1993 indie hit. Following the news of her death on Tuesday, he remembered her as “the best acting mom I ever had the privilege of working alongside”.

He continued: “Her endearing personality and incredible talent will live on in the memories of those who knew her, and those who loved her work. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”