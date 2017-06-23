Darren Osborne Charged After Finsbury Park Terror Attack

A 47-year-old man has been charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder after a van drove into people near Finsbury Park mosque, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Darren Osborne was arrested after worshippers leaving Ramadan prayers were hit by a van near the Muslim Welfare House mosque in Finsbury Park, north London, early on Monday.

Osborne, of Cardiff, has been remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court.

One man died and nine people were injured, with two still in a serious condition.

The man who died in the incident has been named as 51-year-old Makram Ali from Haringey. A statement from his family described him as a “peace-loving” and gentle person who had “no enemies”.

The grandfather-of-two was already receiving first aid at the scene as the attack unfolded and was pronounced dead at 01.04. Preliminary findings are that he died of “multiple injuries.”