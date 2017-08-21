A mum has shared a touching story about how her daughter reacted when her friend was subjected to a racist comment.

Rachel Stafford, from the US, who blogs at Hands Free Mama, said the two girls were on the school bus when the remark was made.

Stafford wrote on Love What Matters: “My child said tearfully: ‘I asked her if she was okay. She didn’t say anything, so I just scooted closer’.

“Reluctantly, she admitted: ‘I didn’t know what to do, mama, so I just hurt with her.’

“I hurt with her. It took me a moment to recover from that. I filed those powerful words away and continued observing this mighty pair.”