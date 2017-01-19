A woman who doesn’t get to see her mum as much as she’d like has gifted her 365 photographs of herself - one for every day of the year.

Katie lives on the west coast of the US, while her mum lives east.

“Between rent costs in San Francisco and student loan payments, I couldn’t afford to make it home at all this year,” she wrote.

Katie shared a series of adorable videos, which show her mum opening her homemade present, step-by-step.

“I wanted to make sure you saw more of me in 2017,” Katie wrote on the gift tag.

When her excited mum opened the box and saw the photographs of her daughter, she responded in a typical motherly fashion.

Prepare yourself for lots of cooing.

