The broadcaster told The Telegraph he struggles to recall “proper names”, which makes writing his scripts for documentaries difficult.

Sir David said he is “coming to terms” with the fact he can “run into problems” when it takes him longer to find the right words.

Speaking about a recent trip to the Jura Mountains in Switzerland, he added to the paper: “There were these searing yellow fields and I can’t think of the damn name. I wanted to say something about it but I couldn’t and it wasn’t until we got quite close to Geneva that I thought, of course, oil seed rape.”

It was recently announced David will be lending his expertise to a new series of ‘Blue Planet’, following the huge success of ‘Planet Earth’ last year.