Sir David Attenborough has admitted problems with his memory are making his job harder.
The broadcaster told The Telegraph he struggles to recall “proper names”, which makes writing his scripts for documentaries difficult.
Sir David said he is “coming to terms” with the fact he can “run into problems” when it takes him longer to find the right words.
Speaking about a recent trip to the Jura Mountains in Switzerland, he added to the paper: “There were these searing yellow fields and I can’t think of the damn name. I wanted to say something about it but I couldn’t and it wasn’t until we got quite close to Geneva that I thought, of course, oil seed rape.”
It was recently announced David will be lending his expertise to a new series of ‘Blue Planet’, following the huge success of ‘Planet Earth’ last year.
Speaking of the new series, which will air 16 years after the original, he said: “I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known.”
He’s also set to win himself a legion of new young fans, after joining the CBeebies family.
He has lent his voice to ‘Attenborough’s Adventures’ - a five-part animated series on CBeebies’ Storytelling app, which will centre around his specialist subjects of nature and wildlife.