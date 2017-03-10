Sir David Attenborough looks set to win himself a legion of new young fans, as he’s joined the CBeebies family.
It has been revealed that Sir David has lent his voice to ‘Attenborough’s Adventures’ a five-part animated series on CBeebies’ Storytelling app, which will centre around his specialist subjects of nature and wildlife.
He said he was “thrilled” to be a part of the project, which is intended to help young children with their literacy skills and knowledge of nature.
Each episode will focus on a particular exploration from Sir David’s vast career, starting in the 1950s right up to the present day.
He said: “We’ve brought to life many fond memories of my exploration of the natural world for young children to enjoy and learn.”
Titles include ‘David And The Gorilla Quest’ and ‘David And The Giant Dinosaur’, and the latter takes place as recently as 2016.
The naturalist and national treasure isn’t the only big-name British star to lend his time to CBeebies lately, with actor Tom Hardy reading out the CBeebies Bedtime Story on two separate occasions (which we’re not ashamed to own up to rewatching on YouTube whenever we’re feeling a bit low).
So far, it seems 2017 is going to be another big year for David Attenborough, who will be lending his expertise to a new series of ‘Blue Planet’, following the huge success of ‘Planet Earth’ last year.
Speaking of the new series, which will air 16 years after the original, he said: “I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known.”