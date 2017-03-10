Sir David Attenborough looks set to win himself a legion of new young fans, as he’s joined the CBeebies family.

It has been revealed that Sir David has lent his voice to ‘Attenborough’s Adventures’ a five-part animated series on CBeebies’ Storytelling app, which will centre around his specialist subjects of nature and wildlife.

He said he was “thrilled” to be a part of the project, which is intended to help young children with their literacy skills and knowledge of nature.