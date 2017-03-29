There’s already been talk of bringing back ‘Men Behaving Badly’, and now the nostalgia for millenial lad culture continues, with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner revealing they’re keen to reboot their popular chat show.

The pair, whose distinctive MO saw them basically replicating the behavior of every bloke who ever sat on a sofa with his mates, were last seen together in ‘Baddiel and Skinner Unplanned’ 12 years ago, when the show finished online, after running on and off for 15 years.

But now, according to the Sun, they feel the time is right to revisit the show, which saw them taking questions from a live audience and basically having a chat.