David Beckham has defended kissing his five-year-old daughter on the lips after he was criticised for posting a photo of himself doing so.

The 42-year-old dad discussed how affectionate he is towards his kids during a Facebook live on the Woody Talk Show when he discussed how affectionate he is towards his kids.

“I got criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day,” Beckham said during the interview on Saturday 1 July.

“I kiss all my kids. Brooklyn maybe not, he’s 18 so might find that a bit strange. But I’m very affectionate with the kids, it’s how I was brought up, and Victoria.”