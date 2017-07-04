David Beckham has defended kissing his five-year-old daughter on the lips after he was criticised for posting a photo of himself doing so.
The 42-year-old dad discussed how affectionate he is towards his kids during a Facebook live on the Woody Talk Show when he discussed how affectionate he is towards his kids.
“I got criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day,” Beckham said during the interview on Saturday 1 July.
“I kiss all my kids. Brooklyn maybe not, he’s 18 so might find that a bit strange. But I’m very affectionate with the kids, it’s how I was brought up, and Victoria.”
Beckham continued: “It’s how me and Victoria are with our children.
“We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we’re very affectionate with them.”
Beckham, who is also dad to Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, was asked by a viewer how different it is parenting a little girl compared to his three boys.
“It’s amazing having children, it’s the most special thing in the world,” he replied. “To be able to have three amazing boys and a little girl, you don’t love any of them any more than the others.
“And Harper has three brothers so if she starts dating - no she will - that person will have to go through an inspection with her brothers, her dad, so we’ll see.
“It’ll be tough.”
In July 2016, Victoria Beckham was also criticised for posting a photo of herself kissing her daughter on the lips.
“It is strange to kiss your parents on the lips,” one person commented. “We need to stop saying to other people it isn’t.”
However the photo was praised by some fans.
One person commented: “It must be horrible to see the world through some people’s eyes. I’m pleased I see this for what it is. A gorgeous pic of the love between mother and daughter.”
Watch the full Facebook live interview with David Beckham here.