David Beckham will be the castaway on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, as the programme celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The former footballer and ex-England captain will sit down with host Kirsty Young on Sunday 29th January and choose eight of his most treasured pieces of music, plus a book and a luxury item, in accordance with the show’s longtime instructions.

Beckham says: “I’m delighted to join Desert Island Discs for its 75th anniversary celebrations. Music has been a huge part of my - and my family’s - life and it is a real pleasure to highlight that on such an iconic programme.”