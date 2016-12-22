David Beckham has proved he’s just as embarrassing as the rest of us when it comes to being a parent.

The 41-year-old was in a video with his 11-year-old on Instagram, where they were listening to Cruz’s Christmas single ‘If Every Day Was Christmas’.

Although Cruz planned to be the one mouthing along to the words as the song played, his dad obviously wanted to join in.

“When your dad embarrasses you...” Cruz captioned the clip.

A video posted by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:02am PST

As soon as Cruz realised his dad was lip syncing the words along with him, he looked up at him in disgust, mouthed ‘embarrassing’, ‘wow’, then dropped his head in his hands.

Just to make his point even clearer, Cruz then stuck his fingers in his ears and cowered down.

Meanwhile Beckham just smiled and laughed the whole way through - peak embarrassing parent.

