David Beckham’s latest family snap with his arms wrapped around his kids is giving us serious family goals.
The 41-year-old, who is dad to Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11 and Harper, five, was pictured in a rare group shot of all the Beckham kids together.
Beckham had Romeo and Cruz in his arms with Harper squeezed in between them while Brooklyn stood close by cuddling the dog.
“I think they love him,” Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption. “We 💜 you @davidbeckham.”
And we’re not the only ones loving the family snap.
“Can someone Photoshop me into this picture please?” one person wrote, while another commented: “Amazing family goals, they are all so perfect.”
Victoria also shared a picture of her three boys and gushed over her love for her family.
“I 💜 you @davidbeckham, @brooklynbeckham, @cruzbeckham, Romeo and Harper too,” she wrote.
Beckham recently opened up about family life on a 75th anniversary special of Desert Island Discs, which aired on Sunday 29 January.
Explaining that he and Victoria have renewed their wedding vows since they married in 1999, he said: “We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values.
“We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.
“Do you go through tough times? Of course. That’s part of relationships. It’s part of marriages. It’s part of having children. It’s part of having responsibilities.”