David Beckham has shared snippets of what his family are getting up to in New York while Victoria is working fashion week.
The 41-year-old shared a snap with his four kids, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11 and Harper, five, on a day out at the museum.
“Nice day in NYC and a great few hours at the Natural History Museum,” he wrote on 12 February.
“Keeping the littlest ones busy whilst mum works on the collection.”
Beckham also shared a photo of Harper holding a butterfly at the museum.
“The Butterfly Room if you haven’t been there trust me you need to go,” he wrote. “But watch out for the huge blue ones.”
But although they’ve been keeping themselves busy, the family still found time to show support for their mum at New York Fashion Week.
Victoria uploaded a photo of a bunch of flowers with a card wishing her luck from her husband and kids.
“Love my babies,” she wrote.