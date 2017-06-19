The Beckham family never misses an opportunity to show their love for one another and, of course, this Father’s Day was no different.
Victoria Beckham and her three boys all took to Instagram with messages for dad David on Sunday 18 June.
But by far our favourite message of the bunch came from 12-year-old Cruz, who shared a video of him and his dad singing along to ‘I Am The Resurrection’ at a Stone Roses gig, with the caption:
“Guess I have competition 😜”
At the same gig, Beckham’s eldest son 18-year-old Brooklyn showed off a new party trick.
He also shared a throwback photo of himself and his father with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day. You’re the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you ❤”
Not to be outdone, 14-year-old Romeo shared a photo with his dad and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world❤️❤️ thank you for always being there for me.”
Victoria Beckham also shared a photo of her husband, their three sons and their youngest child, five-year-old Harper, with the caption: “The best daddy in the world! We all love u so,so much 💕💕💕 X kisses from us all.”
Not one to be left out, David also shared a Father’s Day tribute to his family.
“The moments I share with my children are incredibly special,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Whether that’s laughing together when they tell me things about their day on the drive home from school, reading one of their favourite books to them at bedtime or spending time together on holiday.
“Through my work with UNICEF I’ve met so many inspiring dads around the world. Dads who want to ensure their children have the best start in life and will do anything to give them the support and love they need even when faced with huge challenges.
“Join me in supporting @unicef and share your super dad moment in a photo or video this Father’s Day using #EarlyMomentsMatter.”