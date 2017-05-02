David Beckham’s children have ensured he feels like the luckiest dad in the world on his birthday.
David, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (Tuesday 2 May), was treated to an outpouring of love from all four of his children and his wife on Instagram.
Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her and Harper, five, blowing kisses, with the caption:
“Happy birthday daddy! From your two favourite girls!! We love u so, so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x”
Budding photographer Brooklyn, 18, shared a black and white shot of his dad, which he captioned:
“Happy birthday xx love you so much ❤🖤.”
Romeo, 14, posted a photo of himself hugging his dad and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible! Love you lots ❤️.”
And 12-year-old Cruz, shared a selfie with his dad with the caption: “Dear Dad Happy birthday. I hope you have an amazing day! You are the best dad in the 🌍😜.”
The day before his birthday David enjoyed some father-son bonding with his eldest child, Brooklyn.
Sharing a photo on Instagram of their country walk he wrote: “Walking with this Handsome young man today was pretty special.”