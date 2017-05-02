All Sections
    02/05/2017 10:26 BST

    David Beckham's Kids All Wish Him 'Happy Birthday' With Adorable Photos On Instagram

    'Kisses from mummy and Harper.'

    David Beckham’s children have ensured he feels like the luckiest dad in the world on his birthday.

    David, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (Tuesday 2 May), was treated to an outpouring of love from all four of his children and his wife on Instagram.

    Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her and Harper, five, blowing kisses, with the caption: 

    “Happy birthday daddy! From your two favourite girls!! We love u so, so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x”

    Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

    Budding photographer Brooklyn, 18, shared a black and white shot of his dad, which he captioned:

     “Happy birthday xx love you so much ❤🖤.”

    Happy birthday xx love you so much ❤🖤 @davidbeckham

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Romeo, 14, posted a photo of himself hugging his dad and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible! Love you lots ❤️.”

    Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots ❤️

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    And 12-year-old Cruz, shared a selfie with his dad with the caption: “Dear Dad Happy birthday. I hope you have an amazing day! You are the best dad in the 🌍😜.” 

    Dear Dad Happy birthday.I hope u have an amazing day!! U r the best dad in the 🌍😜

    A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on

    The day before his birthday David enjoyed some father-son bonding with his eldest child, Brooklyn.

    Sharing a photo on Instagram of their country walk he wrote: “Walking with this Handsome young man today was pretty special.”

    Walking with this Handsome young man today was pretty special 🇬🇧 ♥️ @brooklynbeckham #specialmoments

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

