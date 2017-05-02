David Beckham’s children have ensured he feels like the luckiest dad in the world on his birthday.

David, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (Tuesday 2 May), was treated to an outpouring of love from all four of his children and his wife on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her and Harper, five, blowing kisses, with the caption:

“Happy birthday daddy! From your two favourite girls!! We love u so, so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x”