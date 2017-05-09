The film is written and directed by David’s great pal, Guy Ritchie , and stars ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam in the title role. Djimon Hounsou , Aidan Gillen , Jude Law and Eric Bana all have supporting roles.

David Beckham ’s film career has properly begun, with the very first clip of his performance, lines and all, in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ released today.

David’s part in the film may be small, but it does signify a crucial moment in the story, for it comes as Charlie’s young Arthur comes across the fateful Sword in the stone for the very first time.

Arthur is seen asking David’s character, some kind of soldier, “Where do you want me?”

David, listed in the cast as playing ‘Trigger’, gives it proper attitude, replying:

“Bouncing on my knee - where do you think I want you? Hands on the hilt, stupid” referring to the sword stuck in the rock.

When Arthur goes up to try to remove the sword, we hear David’s voice again, “Oi, both hands.” And then history is made…