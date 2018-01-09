David Beckham Launches New Men's Grooming Line 'House 99': Here's The Significance Of Those Numbers

David Beckham is launching a men’s grooming brand called House 99. Created in partnership with L’Oréal Luxe, the brand has taken two years of planning to come together. Hitting the shelves in Harvey Nichols on 1 February and soon to be available in 19 countries, the new collection will focus on simple staple products.

In light of all the controversy around diversity (or lack thereof) in the world of advertising for fashion and beauty products, it’s refreshing to see Beckham’s line is universal in its imagery.

Its clear that numbers hold a certain significance for Beckham’s, not only is this new venture called House 99 but he named his daughter Harper 7. With that in mind, we take a look at the number that sum up Beckham’s grooming credentials.

99 The year Beckham says he “became a man,” after the birth of his son Brooklyn, as well as marrying Victoria and winning the treble with Man United. Beckham told WWD, 1999 was “such a momentous year for [him] personally.”

41.7 Million The number of Instagram followers Beckham has, which grows by half a million every month. The father of four uses his platform makes him extra appealing to brands.

13 The number of products available in the House 99 range, including a styling gel, shaving cream and a beard and hair balm.

2005 The year Beckham launched a men’s eau de toilette, called Instinct. Within the first five hours of launching more than 2,000 bottles were reportedly sold at a single branch of Superdrug in London’s Oxford Street.

2014 The year of Beckham launched his ‘Bodywear’ collection in his first collaboration with H&M.

3. The number of steps in Beckham’s morning routine: “In my world, it’s very simple: Get up, shower, moisturise.”

2002 The year of the long hair and squiggly-wiggly hair band combo. Supposedly used for practical reasons, Beckham often wore this look out on the field and it spawned a multitude of copycats.

40+ Not the famed footballer’s age (41 by the way), but the number of tattoos he hss decorated his body with.

4 The number of years Beckham has sported that famous beard.

1 in 4 The number of google searches regarding ‘David Beckham’s hair,’ according to WWD.