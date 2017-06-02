David Beckham has caused a debate among parents online after sharing a photo of himself kissing five-year-old Harper on the lips.

The 42-year-old dad shared the candid snap on 1 June with a beautiful setting in the background and wrote: “Kiss for daddy ❤️.”

It didn’t take long for critics to comment on the photo, calling it “weird”.

“I try not to judge but I can’t help but think it’s pretty weird that he kisses her on the lips considering her age,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “To be honest kissing your daughter on the lips is a little weird... yes it is.”