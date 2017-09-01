PARENTS

David Beckham Wishes 15-Year-Old Son Romeo Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post

'Fine young man growing up.' ❤️

01/09/2017 09:13
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

David Beckham wished his 15-year-old son Romeo happy birthday in a sweet post on Instagram, calling him a “fine young man”.

The 42-year-old dad-of-five shared a photo of himself with his arm round his son during a walk.

“Happy 15th birthday big boy,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday 1 September.

“Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman - but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far.

“But maybe now he is 15 that’s gonna change.”

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Victoria Beckham also sent birthday wishes to her son on Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself with her arm around Romeo and wrote: “Kisses birthday boy. We all love you so, so much Romeo. 15 today!”

The couple are also parents to Brooklyn, 18, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six.

