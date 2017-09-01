David Beckham wished his 15-year-old son Romeo happy birthday in a sweet post on Instagram, calling him a “fine young man”.

The 42-year-old dad-of-five shared a photo of himself with his arm round his son during a walk.

“Happy 15th birthday big boy,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday 1 September.

“Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman - but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far.

“But maybe now he is 15 that’s gonna change.”

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Victoria Beckham also sent birthday wishes to her son on Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself with her arm around Romeo and wrote: “Kisses birthday boy. We all love you so, so much Romeo. 15 today!”

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:02am PDT