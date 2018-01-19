David Beckham Says He And Victoria Are 'Watching Pennies' Now They Have Four Children

We can’t imagine he’s a man who’s ever strapped for cash, but David Beckham has admitted he holds onto his wealth by being frugal with his spending.
In a new interview with ES magazine, David reminded his fans that as well as being one of the world’s most recognisable celebrities, he’s also a father of four with bills to pay, so he and wife Victoria Beckham have cut back on their lavish purchases in recent years.
He explained: “We used to be very extravagant in what we’d buy each other. But we’re obviously saving the pennies now because we have so many children to be extravagant with.”
David added: “So it’s the simple things, really. It’s more about spending time together, going for a simple dinner together. Having a nice bottle of wine together.”
But if you thought that having a “nice bottle of wine together” meant perusing the deals on at the local offie before a kebab and a night of Netflix, you should probably think again.
Last year, it was reported that Victoria had dropped more than two grand on a bottle of wine, and if that’s not billed as an “extravagant” treat in Casa Beckham, we reckon they’re going to be alright for the time being.
On the subject of Victoria and wine, he added later in the chat that her taste in wine is new-fangled, joking: “She went through a stage of drinking a nice Blue Nun and a little bit of Lambrusco, but now it’s changed. I’ve introduced her to good, decent wine.”
Does Blue Nun not qualify as a “good, decent wine”, David? How dare you.
Read ES magazine’s full interview with David Beckham here.