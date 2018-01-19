David Beckham Says He And Victoria Are 'Watching Pennies' Now They Have Four Children

We can’t imagine he’s a man who’s ever strapped for cash, but David Beckham has admitted he holds onto his wealth by being frugal with his spending.

In a new interview with ES magazine, David reminded his fans that as well as being one of the world’s most recognisable celebrities, he’s also a father of four with bills to pay, so he and wife Victoria Beckham have cut back on their lavish purchases in recent years.

He explained: “We used to be very extravagant in what we’d buy each other. But we’re obviously saving the pennies now because we have so many children to be extravagant with.”