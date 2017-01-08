NEWS

David Bowie Birthday: 70 Beautiful, Rare Pics Of The Thin White Duke On What Would Have Been His 70th Birthday

Gone but never forgotten.

08/01/2017 00:02
Matt Bagwell Executive Editor (Entertainment), The Huffington Post UK

From his very first single, ‘Space Oddity’ in 1969, via his various reincarnations and alter-egos, right up to his final album ‘Blackstar’ that was released just two days before his death, David Bowie always reinvented, innovated and influenced both with his music and image.

So, it seems only fitting that we celebrate the life of such a visual artist with 70 rare and very beautiful photographs of the musical legend in his many, many guises, on what would have been his 70th birthday.

R.I.P. David.

Rare David Bowie Pics

More:

Uk Celebrity Uk Music David Bowie
Suggest a correction
Comments
David Bowie Birthday: 70 Beautiful, Rare Pics Of The Thin White Duke On What Would Have Been His 70th Birthday

CONVERSATIONS