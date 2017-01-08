From his very first single, ‘Space Oddity’ in 1969, via his various reincarnations and alter-egos, right up to his final album ‘Blackstar’ that was released just two days before his death, David Bowie always reinvented, innovated and influenced both with his music and image.
So, it seems only fitting that we celebrate the life of such a visual artist with 70 rare and very beautiful photographs of the musical legend in his many, many guises, on what would have been his 70th birthday.
R.I.P. David.
Rare David Bowie Pics
