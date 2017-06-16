A new blue plaque has been unveiled in London, in honour of legendary singer-songwriter David Bowie.

The music world was devastated in January last year, when it was announced that the iconic star had died at the age of 69, following a battle with liver cancer.

BBC Local Radio and The British Plaque Trust have now debuted a fresh tribute to Bowie outside Trident Studios in St Anne’s Court in Soho, commemorating the spot where he recorded some of his most important hits, including ‘Life On Mars?’, ‘Changes’, ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Suffragette City’.

BBC The plaque is now on display in Central London

Singer Billy Bragg, who was present at the unveiling, said: “David Bowie was the greatest of the London boys that came out of the 60s. In 1971 he turned into something strange and curious – Ziggy Stardust. It’s great to commemorate this spot with a blue plaque, so that everyone who loves these records can gaze up in wonder at Trident Studios.”

Painter and designer George Underwood, responsible for some of Bowie’s most memorable artwork, continued: “Knowing David he would be pleased about the plaque, but he would also make a witty remark about it! I’m sure he’d be very chuffed.”

Randy Brooke via Getty Images David Bowie in 2010

BBC Radio London presenter Robert Elms added: “David Bowie is one of our most shining sons, and it is fitting that we should honour him here in Soho, the centre of our creative world.”

BBC The plaque was unveiled on Thursday (15 June)

Since his death last year, a number of fitting tributes have been given to Bowie, including homage performances by Lady Gaga and Lorde at the Brit Awards.

His final album, ‘Blackstar’ was also nominated for the coveted Mercury Music Prize, while at this year’s Brits he was posthumously awarded British Male Solo Artist and British Album Of The Year.

