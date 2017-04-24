On 24 April 1992, one of the world’s most distinctive pop superstars married one of the world’s most distinctive supermodels.
David Bowie and Iman married in Lausanne, Switzerland. They later held a second ceremony in Florence, Italy.
They were together until David’s death in January last year, and their daughter Lexi was born in 2000. The family lived together in New York, opting for a low-key life with the odd excursion requiring the couple to dress up and remind us just what a glamorous pairing they were...
-
Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images
When they dressed as heroes just for one day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on 5 May 2008 in New York.
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
When they were the ultimate 90s power couple on April 4, 1991 at Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
-
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
When Iman made sure Bowie was photo ready on the red carpet at the 4th Annual 'Black Ball' Concert for 'Keep A Child Alive' on 25 October 2007.
-
Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images
When he praised her "dramatic and elegant" style on their way in to the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, on 7 June 2010 in New York, US, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.
-
Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images
When she tenderly fixed his hair at the DKMS' 5th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia on April 28, 2011 in New York.
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
When Iman wore Thakoon Panichgul and Bowie wore an Aquascutum shirt and suit with Yves Saint Laurent pocket handkerchief - and they couldn't keep their hands off each other - at the Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball on 15 October 2009 in New York.
-
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
When they ensured their suits weren't too 'matchy' at the 'Poiret: King of Fashion' Costume Institute Gala in New York, in May 2007.
When asked if they ever share clothes Iman remarked: "No! Honey, I have hips… I will never fit."
-
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
When he protected both of their hair-dos from the rain at a party for Barni's on 21 November 1991 at La Midori in New York.
-
Robin Platzer/Twin Images via Getty Images
When they unexpectedly nailed the grunge look at the premiere of 'Hannibal' on 5 February 2001 in New York City.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
When they looked better than most of us manage on our wedding day at the Costume Institute Benefit Dance: 'Party of the Year' in New York.
-
Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images
When they stuck a sartorial middle finger up to people who think "you should dress for your age" at Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in January 1997.
-
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
When he matched his hair to her dress in 1993.
“We have fun with each other," said
Iman. He’s very English in a way that he’s a gentleman.”
-
Francis Apesteguy via Getty Images
When they looked just perfect.