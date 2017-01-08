1. 'In Mime' Bowie

The early days of David Bowie's career are often looked on as less avant-garde and outlandish - and, frankly, more 'normal' - than his creative output during his heyday, but it's worth remembering that in the late 1960s he had become a professional mime who also sang on stage.



During this period, it's been said his label were actually determined to get rid of him, due to the fact he didn't have his own backing band and was yet to have a hit record.



Imagine his surprise when a little song called 'Space Oddity' came along to change all that, putting him on the map in a massive way.