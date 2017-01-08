Long before stars like Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Madonna became known for reinventing themselves every time they dropped a new album… there was David Bowie.
Over the course of his career, the legendary rock singer created for himself various guises, which went on to provide some of the most iconic imagery in pop culture history.
Who could forget the outlandish and androgynous looks of the 1970s, full of colour and elaborate costumes, which were replaced just a few years later by the more streamlined and meticulously-dressed outfits of the Thin White Duke?
We remember David Bowie, looking back over 10 of his most iconic reinventions and personas, from during his illustrious music career...
David Bowie's Personas Through The Years
