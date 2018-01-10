All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/01/2018 10:46 GMT

    Remembering David Bowie With 70 Beautiful And Rare Photos Of The Late Pop Icon

    We're looking back at his life in pictures.

    Getty

    It’s been two years now since the music world was left reeling, following news of David Bowie’s sudden death at the age of 69.

    From his breakthrough single, ‘Space Oddity’, in 1969 via his various reincarnations and alter-egos, right up to the modern day with his latest album ‘Blackstar’ that was released just two days before his death, Bowie has always reinvented, innovated and influenced both with his music and image.

    So, it seems only fitting that we celebrate the life of such a visual artist with 69 rare and very beautiful photographs of the musical legend in his many, many guises.

    R.I.P. David Bowie.

    Rare David Bowie Pics
