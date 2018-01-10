It’s been two years now since the music world was left reeling, following news of David Bowie’s sudden death at the age of 69.

From his breakthrough single, ‘Space Oddity’, in 1969 via his various reincarnations and alter-egos, right up to the modern day with his latest album ‘Blackstar’ that was released just two days before his death, Bowie has always reinvented, innovated and influenced both with his music and image.

So, it seems only fitting that we celebrate the life of such a visual artist with 69 rare and very beautiful photographs of the musical legend in his many, many guises.

R.I.P. David Bowie.