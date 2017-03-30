David Cameron has said he “didn’t like” the EU’s flag or parliament and defended holding the Brexit referendum that ultimately cost him his job.

The former prime minister has been accused of pledging and holding the poll in the expectation a victory for Remain would silence Eurosceptics within his own party.

Cameron, who quit as prime minister the day after the poll, and as an MP weeks later, has spoken out, saying the issue needed addressing as it had been “poisoning British politics for years”.

And in a speech, he said he fought for Remain despite many Britons’ uncertainty about the political bloc.