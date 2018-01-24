The man who called the EU referendum says what he really thinks about Brexit... In the corridors of the @wef ​, @David_Cameron ​ is overheard speaking with business and political leaders from around the world - and they're all asking about Brexit. #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/z1pcbUJ87A

David Cameron has been overheard saying Brexit is not a “disaster” and has turned out “less badly” than he thought it would.

The former prime minister, who warned peace in Europe could be put at risk if the UK voted to leave the EU, was captured on video by 5 News on Wednesday.

Cameron can be seen and heard talking to Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“It’s [Brexit[ frustrating. As I keep saying, it’s a mistake not a disaster. It’s turned out less badly than we first thought,” Cameron said. “But it’s still going to be difficult.”

Apparently asked how he was, Cameron added he was “good actually” and was “busy doing the book” and “this fund with China which is interesting”.

Cameron resigned as prime minister following the Leave vote in the June 2016 EU referendum.

It is not the first time the former PM has been caught on microphone in a private conversation.

In 2016 he was overheard telling the Queen there are were “fantastically corrupt” countries due to attend his anti-corruption summit.

Since quitting as prime minister, Cameron has kept a relatively low profile and not commented on Brexit.

However he did use a speech in December, his first public UK address since standing down, to accuse Donald Trump of undermining democracy with his attacks on the media.