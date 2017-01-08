Despite six years as Prime Minister and more than a decade as Conservative Party leader, today we learned something new about David Cameron: he likes the crust cut off his toast.
Conservative MP Jake Berry revealed to Radio 5Live’s Pienaar’s Politics that he was once scolded by the former premier for eating a few rounds of his boss’s bespoke toast during a Tory away-day.
“He said: ‘You’ve eaten my toast.’ And I said: ‘There is more toast available.’ And he said: ‘But I’d had the crusts cut off for me’.”
When pressed, the MP said he didn’t “know what it says about a man if he has the crusts cut off his toast”, but noted Cameron “has no hair on his chest and has no curly hair”.
It’s not the first time Cameron, who has quit as an MP and recently gave a speech in the US blaming his demise on the rise of “populism”, has behaved in a manner curious to many (and we’re not even going top mention that legally dubious story).
1) Eats hot dogs with a knife and fork
2) Left his daughter in a pub
He famously and accidentally left his daughter in the pub while having a family Sunday lunch, acknowledging as much at the Tory Party conference in 2014: “Sorry, Sam, it won’t happen again!”
3) Supports West Ham AND Aston Villa
Cameron said he supported West Ham United during a speech in south London - when he is in fact an Aston Villa fan. He later blamed getting his favourite football team wrong on “brain fade”, but not before he’d been ripped to shreds.
4) Says things like “one up the spout”.
In 2013, the then PM was facing an “ambush” from other EU leaders trying to claw back some of Britain’s totemic “rebate”: the £3bn handed down from Brussels each year to make up for the shortfall in farming subsidies the UK receives.
But “Jean Claude Van Cam” was ready: “In this town you have to be ready for an ambush at any time, and that means lock and load and have one up the spout, and be ready for it.”