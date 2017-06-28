When David Cameron handed over the keys to 10 Downing Street in June 2016, he may well have breathed a sigh of relief (particularly given the bumpy ride his successor Theresa May is currently enduring).

But how does one go from being the man running the country to just a mere civilian?

It sounded like poor old David found re-acclimatising to normal life a little tricky at first. According to the Spectator, one friend said: “He would ring up mates and suggest a game of lunchtime tennis. I’m afraid he’d get the answer: ‘Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.’”

PA Wire/PA Images The Cameron family leave Downing Street last July

Although he was appointed president of Alzheimer’s Research UK in January, the role has not been nearly as time-consuming as his former job.

While his wife, Samantha, has been launching her fashion label, Cefinn, she explained that ‘Dave’ has been spending more time with the kids. She told the Times earlier this year: “He’s definitely spending more time with the children than he did before, and they are loving it. As is he.”

And not being PM has other perks too, as Cameron now seems to be discovering. While he hasn’t spoken much about the experience, a look at his various social media profiles, as well as those of his family, friends and others shows that, really, DC is living his best life.

He’s been spending some quality time in bed

As well as in his £25,000 writing shed

Delivered a stunning painted shepherds hut to a delighted David Cameron today. pic.twitter.com/XOvpQwEUpx — Red Sky shepherdhuts (@redskyhuts) April 12, 2017

We’ve all got one of those, right?

The former Witney MP signed a deal for his memoir in October last year, promising a “frank” account of his time in office, so he’d better hop to it.

He’s been hanging out with some other ex-world leaders

Great to catch up with my good friend @BarackObama today. pic.twitter.com/9LnMnTdlfQ — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 27, 2017

Great to see @stephenharper - another (not so old!) former Conservative PM, and a good friend and close ally of the UK. https://t.co/LY4wT3xnxF — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 16, 2017

Enjoyed catching up with my good friend @David_Cameron in London this afternoon 🇨🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Obp7kWDvgu — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) May 15, 2017

Wonder if they have their own Whatsapp group or something?

To be fair, he did do a spot of campaigning ahead of the General Election (including obligatory selfie stops)

We always thought there was something a little ‘Bond villain’ about him

David Cameron was snapped #dressedup as a Bond villain on Instagram over the weekend at a party 🎩 New Role! 🎭 #EmilioLargo #fancydress 😉 pic.twitter.com/utXrqAbn60 — Oscars Den (@OscarsDen) June 19, 2017

Sadly his sister-in-law has since deleted this Instagram post.

He’s even been spending time with The Terminator himself

“I’ll be back.”

Hanging out in art galleries