David Cameron To Blame For Trident Missile Failure 'Cover-Up', Says Senior Tory MP

David Cameron is to blame for any cover-up of a failed Trident missile test a senior Conservative MP has claimed, as Downing Street admitted Theresa May knew about the incident before asking MPs to vote to renew the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

May faces growing demands to give honest answers to the Commons today after she yesterday refused to answer four times whether she knew about the missile misfiring in June.

However Julian Lewis, the chairman of the Commons defence committee, said May was not to blame for MPs not being told.

“In fairness to the present prime minister one has to accept that she has been dealt a rotten hand because this matter, the decision to cover it up, if there was such a decision, as appears to be the case, was taken in the dying days of the Cameron administration when spin doctors were the rule in Number 10 Downing Street,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Lewis said whoever decided not to reveal the failed test had happened “should have been sacked”, but added “all that regime have been sacked now”.

A member of Cameron’s former Downing Street media team told The Huffington Post it was “entirely false to suggest David Cameron’s media team covered up or tried to cover up the Trident missile test”.

They added: “We are disappointed that Julian Lewis would make these claims with no evidence.”

Greg Clark, the business secretary, told Sky News this morning it was “not the approach of the government to comment on the various tests of weapons systems.

However the Ministry of Defence has publicised successful tests in the past. In 2013 the government announced the crew of HMS Vigilant had been awarded trophy for being “the Navy’s No.1 ballistic missile submarine – as proven by a successful test firing last autumn”.

Theresa May refuses to answer questions on Trident