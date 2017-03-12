Theresa May must be allowed to “get on with the job” of triggering Britain’s divorce from the European Union, David Davis warned ahead of fresh votes on exit laws. The Brexit secretary will ask MPs to kick out measures introducing a “meaningful’’ parliamentary vote on the final deal with Brussels and guarantees on protections for EU nationals living in Britain when they consider them on Monday, the Press Association reported. But up to 10 Tory MPs could oppose the Government or abstain in the vote on the Brexit Bill, including former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan and former Chancellor Ken Clarke, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Toby Melville / Reuters David Davis warned MPs not to change the Brexit bill

And Labour sources warned there was a 20% chance of peers sending the Bill back to the Commons again if their amendments are dismissed out of hand. A defiant Davis, however, insisted he will call on MPs to leave the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill untouched. He said: “However they voted in the referendum, the majority of people now want the Prime Minister to be able to get on with the job. “By a majority of four to one, MPs passed straightforward legislation allowing the Government to move ahead with no strings attached. I will be asking MPs to send the legislation back to the House of Lords in its original form so that we can start building a Global Britain and a strong new partnership with the EU. “Our new position in the world means we can restore national self-determination, build new trading links and become even more global in spirit and action.” The Bill could complete its final stages on Monday if the House of Lords accepts the decisions made by MPs when they vote on it earlier in the day. It would allow May to trigger the formal Article 50 process for quitting the EU as early as Tuesday. According to Sky News sources, there is an “80 to 90% chance” the Brexit bill will clear the Lords by midnight on Monday.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Davis said Theresa May must be allowed to 'get on with the job' of leaving the EU