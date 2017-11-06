David Davis Asks For More Time Before Handing Over Secret Government Report On Brexit

David Davis has asked for more time before releasing the Government’s secret economic analysis of Brexit - despite ministers agreeing last week to publish the papers.

The Brexit Secretary has written to the chair of Parliament’s Brexit Select Committee Hilary Benn telling him it will take his department time to bring together all the information required from across Government.

He also repeated his request that some parts of the report remain secret in order to avoid harming the UK’s Brexit negotiating position.

In the Commons this afternoon, Speaker John Bercow said if the papers weren’t released immediately, a minister should come to Parliament by close of play on Tuesday to explain the reason for delay.

Davis is set for a showdown meeting with Benn next Monday to thrash out what parts of the Government’s secret economic analysis of Brexit can be published.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw accused the Government of “dragging its feet”, and in the Commons this afternoon, Speaker John Bercow said if the papers weren’t released immediately, a minister should come to Parliament by close of play on Tuesday to explain the reason for delay.

In his letter to Benn, Davis was keen to point out that the work “is not, nor has it ever been, a series of discrete impact assessments examining the quantitative impact of Brexit on these sectors. It is important that this is understood from the start.”

When it comes to the timetable for publishing the papers, Davis said: “It will take my department – and other departments, since this work draws on inputs from across Government – time to collate and bring together this information in a way that is accessible and informative for the Committee.”

He added: “We also have an obligation to consider where it would not be in the public interest for material to be published. Furthermore, it is important to recognise in some cases there may be confidential or commercially sensitive information in this analysis and that in many cases this analysis has been developed to underpin advice to ministers of the negotiation options in various scenarios.”

“I think you would agree that such advice to Ministers must remain private.”