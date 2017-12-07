David Davis Has 'Duty To Understand' Brexit Risks, Warn Union Bosses

Union chiefs have written to David Davis after the Brexit Secretary revealed the Government failed to carry out any economic impact assessments of leaving the EU. The TUC’s Frances O’Grady has said she was “dismayed” by Davis’ admission and she felt the Government had so little information ministers were effectively negotiating “blindfolded”. Davis was accused of being in contempt of Parliament after told MPs the 58 sectoral assessments - demanded by MPs - did not, in fact, exist, adding he thought their usefulness was “near zero”.

He previously handed MPs two lever-arch files containing 850 pages of “sectoral analyses” which simply set out positions on various parts of the UK economy and has admitted no “systematic” impact assessment was available. O’Grady sent a letter to Davis with Steve Turner, the TUC General Council’s Europe spokesman, voicing anger. “People have a right to know what Brexit means for them, their families, and their livelihoods,” they weite. “They cannot afford for the Government to go into the most important negotiations in a generation blindfolded.” They go on: “Workers also need to know exactly what contingency plans are being put in place for their jobs and industries. They cannot be kept in the dark. “We believe that the interests and concerns of working people should be government’s highest priority. Ministers meet frequently with business leaders and must ensure they listen to the concerns of worker representatives on the same terms.

“We need a fresh, transparent, considered, and inclusive approach from government towards brexit. The stakes are too high to leave things to chance.” A reading room has been established to allow MPs and peers access to the 850-page dossier of information and analyses provided by Davis. Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom claimed Labour MPs said so far just 16 MPs and peers had been given access to the bundle. Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz challenged Leadsom over the “invisible papers” and criticised the “secretive” viewing process. She told MPs: “It’s highly bizarre. “Members have to make an appointment, have to arrive five minutes early, you then get escorted to look at the papers by a Government official, you can’t take a mobile phone in, you have to take a notebook, and presumably we’re given a stubby pencil or maybe a pen with invisible ink.”

