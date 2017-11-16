David Davis Warns EU That Punishing UK Over Brexit Will Damage Their Economies

Sean Gallup via Getty Images

Brexit Secretary David Davis has warned Germany and other European nations not to “put politics above prosperity” during negotiations over the UK quitting the European Union. In a provocative speech in Berlin, Davis signalled Germany and other EU states risked damaging their own economies by playing hardball with Britain as they thrashed out trade deals. After detailling the many economic ties between the UK and Germany, he said: “In the face of those facts I know that no one would allow short term interests to risk those hard-earned gains. Because putting politics above prosperity is never a smart choice.”

Davis warns German audience not to put EU politics ahead of getting a trade deal - 'putting politics above prosperity is never a smart choice.' — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 16, 2017

The Cabinet minister mapped out a vision of Britain and the EU working together on issues like education qualifications and health and safety standards, and suggested this would be crucial for trade to continue. “We will be a third country partner like no other. Much closer than Canada, much bigger than Norway, and uniquely integrated on everything from energy networks to services,” he said. “The key pillar of this will be a deep and comprehensive free trade agreement – the scope of which should beyond any the EU has agreed before. “One that allows for a close economic partnership while holding the UK’s rights and obligations in a new and different balance.”

David Davis is speaking in Germany today about how the UK will remain a great place to trade and do business after EU exit pic.twitter.com/9MDHcTHH7q — Exiting the EU Dept (@DExEUgov) November 16, 2017