David Davis Faces Backlash After Claims He Would Quit Cabinet Over Damian Green Porn Row

David Davis is facing a backlash following reports he threatened to quit his cabinet role in solidarity with embattled minister Damian Green - but says he is not planning to stand down.

The First Secretary of State is under huge political pressure after a former Scotland Yard detective told BBC News “thousands” of pornographic images were found on his Parliamentary computer - an allegation the MP categorically denies.

According to the Evening Standard, Davis made clear he would resign if Green - one of Theresa May’s key allies - were to be “unfairly sacked”.

A source close to Davis told HuffPost UK that the Brexit secretary was not likely to quit, but did feel “aggrieved” at Green’s treatment.

“David has an historic role in government and we are within touching distance of getting a major breakthrough on Brexit. Why would he walk away from that?” the source said.

“But he does feel very strongly about Damian’s treatment and aggrieved on his behalf. He’s put a metaphorical arm around Damian several times in Cabinet recently.

“His point is that when the inquiry finds Damian has not breached the ministerial code, that should be the end of it. None of this ‘no smoke without fire’ stuff. This is a line in the sand. The police should not be recycling tittle tattle about legal material found on a computer.”

One Tory MP added: “If you cross the police, they never forget. That’s what this is really about.”