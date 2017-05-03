David Davis and Philip Hammond today condemned Jeremy Corbyn while standing in front of a sign that warned the Labour leader threatened “more debt, higher taxes”.
Unless, that is, you photographed Davis from this angle, in which case it looked like he was the one posing that risk.
And this angle.
Or this one.
Mischief makers on social media used crops of photos to warn that Davis and Hammond represented ‘Hell for your family’ as well as debt and taxes.
People were quicker to point out the parallel with Nicola Murray, the hapless opposition party leader from political comedy ‘The Thick Of It’, who suffers a similar mishap.