David Davis Reveals Government Has No Impact Assessments Of Brexit On British Economy

David Davis has revealed the government has not assessed the impact of Brexit on different key sectors of the British economy.

The Brexit secretary told MPs on Wednesday “there is no sort of systematic impact assessment” as he was “not a fan” of economic predictions.

Davis had told parliament in October the government had prepared documents that examined the impact of Brexit on the economy in “excruciating detail”.

And in June he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “In my job I don’t think out loud and I don’t make guesses. Those two things. I try and make decisions. You make those based on the data. That data is being gathered. We’ve got 50 - nearly 60 - sectoral analyses already done.”