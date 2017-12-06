David Davis Reveals There Are No Brexit Impact Assessments - HuffPost Verdict

David Davis told Labour MP Seema Malhotra at the Brexit committee in October that Theresa May had seen the “summary outcomes” of studies.

Seema Malhotra: Could I ask you another question? You have answered that question; that was very helpful. Has the Prime Minister seen the impact assessments that have been published, yes or no?

Davis: The details of them? Sorry, did you say “have been published”?

Malhotra: Sorry, I am just asking whether she has seen the impact assessments. A yes or no answer is fine.

Davis: Which ones? I will give a proper answer; I do not give yes/no answers.

Malhotra: I mean the impact assessments that you have not published.

Davis: That we have not published?

Malhotra: Yes.

Davis: She will know the summary outcomes of them. She will not necessarily have read every single one. They are in excruciating detail.

Malhotra: Has the Cabinet seen the analyses?

Davis: No, they will not have. They will have seen the summary outcomes. That is all.

Malhotra: I imagine there may have been interest expressed if they covered the areas of other Secretaries of State.

Davis: They would have elements of their own departments. Of course they will have a view of anything their own department is responsible for, yes.