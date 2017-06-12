David Davis Says Conservative Party Will Dump Some Manifesto Commitments

The Conservative Party will abandon some of its manifesto commitments as a result of its general election disaster, David Davis has said.

Theresa May is clinging onto power by her fingertips after her decision to gamble on a snap general election disastrously backfired and robbed her of an overall majority.

There has been speculation that May will now ditch the so called “dementia tax”, plans for new grammar schools as well as proposals to means-test winter fuel allowance.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Davis said: “We are being given an instruction by the British people and we’ve got to carry it out. That may mean that some elements of the manifesto will be pruned away, shall we say.”