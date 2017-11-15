David Davis Ignoring Requests For Brexit Talks With Trade Unions, Claims GMB Chief

Ministers are ignoring meeting requests with one of the UK’s biggest trade unions to discuss working people’s Brexit fears, the GMB chief has claimed.

Tim Roache, General Secretary of the 630,000-strong GMB union, said ministers had not responded to his offer to meet with him to discuss the UK’s negotiations with the EU.

His concerns over a lack of engagement were echoed by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), with one source telling HuffPost UK there’s been “very little” dialogue compared to what they believe is needed.

The comments came the day after Theresa May, David Davis and other ministers invited representatives from UK and European business groups into Downing Street for a special meeting on the Brexit negotiations.

Speaking at an IPPR think tank event on Tuesday, Roache said: “There’s been no interactions with the Trade Union movement and the very real experiences - day-in day-out - what those people face.”

When asked by HuffPost UK if a similar Downing Street meeting to the one given to the business community was penciled in for the trade union movement, Roache said: “There’s very little to say.

“Although we have offered ourselves up, we’ve said both through the TUC and particularly as the GMB that we want to work with Government.

“We have many experiences that we want to share and want to bring to the table, but we haven’t had a response.

“That’s very disappointing.”

The lack of engagement with the trade unions comes despite David Davis having his first meeting after being appointed Brexit Secretary with TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady.

But while the Prime Minister delivered a speech at the CBI’s conference in 2016 and 2017, no Government minister address the TUC Congress since Brexit.